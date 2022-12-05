Woman who stabbed ex-husband's new partner fails to have jail sentence reduced

Donglan Wu was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland earlier this year.

A woman who sneaked into her ex-husband’s home in the dead of night, opened gas bottles and stabbed his new partner in the neck, has failed to have her jail sentenced reduced.

Donglan Wu, 51, was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment after previously admitting a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Chee Chai in March 2021.

At the sentencing, Justice Mathew Downs said the offending was a “hair’s breadth” from attempted murder, which Wu was originally charged with.

Wu appealed her sentence at the Court of Appeal, with her lawyer Andy Wei submitting that the judge failed to give her adequate discount for pleading guilty.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Wu’s appeal saying while the Crown conceded an error in this case, the sentence was appropriate given the serious offending.

On appeal, Wei submitted Justice Downs took into account the fact it took Wu a year to plead guilty.

However, the delay was caused by medical reports and then once she was found fit, she pleaded guilty promptly, Wei said.

“The Crown accepted that the Judge erred in one respect, namely by apparently considering Ms Wu’s guilty plea was not entered at the earliest opportunity.”

MINA KERR-LAZENBY/Stuff Donglan Wu entered the home in the early hours of the morning.

However, prosecutor Robin McCoubrey submitted the focus should be on the end sentence and it was not manifestly excessive.

The offending

Wu and her husband separated in December 2020, she then moved out of the family home in Massey, West Auckland in March 2021.

Chai then moved in with Wu’s former husband.

Wu had previously threatened her former husband, saying she would make him suffer, and he would regret it, the documents said.

“She said she wanted to make headlines,” the court heard.

About 3.10am on March 17, Wu arrived at the home, grabbed two regular-size gas bottles and placed them by Chai’s bed.

The gas bottle nozzles were opened.

When Chai got up to use the bathroom, she noticed Wu standing outside the door.

Wu then lunged at Chai with a knife, stabbing her in the arm and scalp.

The knife was also plunged into Chai's neck, creating a deep gaping wound.

The wound to her neck was about 8cm and the deep laceration to her scalp was to the bone.

Chai lost about 700ml of blood and it took her three months to recover from her injuries.