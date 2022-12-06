Mongrel Mob associate charged following West Auckland police chase

A police dog van was involved in a serious accident on Lincoln Rd early on Monday morning.

The man allegedly at the centre of a police chase where one person suffered serious injuries on Lincoln Rd in West Auckland will now face court.

The 37-year-old, who is an associate of the Mongrel Mob, has been discharged from hospital and is currently in police custody.

Detective senior sergeant Steve Salton said the man was expected in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, facing “a range of serious charges”.

He has so far been charged with aggravated robbery and assaults with intent to rob, said Salton.

READ MORE:

* Teen, 14, charged, others referred to Youth Aid after police chase across Auckland

* Police officer injured by stolen vehicle in West Auckland chase

* Raft of charges after large-scale Christchurch police chase

* Auckland man who allegedly rammed police car during high-speed pursuit named



“The investigation has progressed over the past day and moving forward we cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A witness was told the chase ended with a car hitting an oncoming vehicle head on.

A witness described the aftermath of the pursuit that closed motorway on- and off-ramps at Lincoln Rd as “an ugly sight”.

Billy Magele​, a West Auckland local, was at a bus stop in Triangle Rd when he was told by a traffic controller a police chase had ended with a car hitting an oncoming vehicle “head on”.

“It was an ugly sight.”

He said from a distance he could see “people in the vehicle not moving”.

Google images/Supplied The police chase began in Epsom in central Auckland and ended out west.

The incident began just before 5am in Epsom, according to police, when a person unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle, allegedly pointing a gun at a driver on Gillies Ave.

The person then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area.

“By this time, Eagle had responded to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring it travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Ave, Massey,” said a police spokesperson.

The police pursuit moved on from Cedar Heights Avenue, where the person was allegedly seen getting into another vehicle.

“A pursuit was engaged, and he has allegedly driven this vehicle at speed, entering the motorway network on Royal Rd,” a police spokesperson said.

Road spikes were successfully used on the on-ramp.

The person continued to travel at speed and left the motorway at Lincoln Rd.

At this point the person allegedly drove at two members of the public and attempted to steal their vehicles.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Lincoln Rd off-ramp was closed on Monday morning.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said police arrived at the same time.

A patrol vehicle collided with the offender, she said.

The man was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.

The road closures resulted in extremely heavy rush hour traffic in the area.