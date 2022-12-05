Person seriously injured after reported street fight in Paihia, Bay of Islands

Police responded to reports of a street fight in Paihia on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has been left with serious injuries after reports of a group street fight in Paihia on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened about 4.10pm on Kings Rd, in the Northland town.

Police had received reports of a disorder.

It was understood a group of people was seen fighting in the street, a spokesperson said.

“At this stage, one person is assisting us with our enquiries, and we are continuing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information that may assist Police was asked to dial 105, quoting job number P052835869.

The injured person was taken to hospital.