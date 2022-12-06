Life imprisonment for man who killed 69-year-old with machete

A recently-released criminal murdered a 69-year-old man by striking him 35 times with a machete.

Tupufia Fualau was sentenced to life imprisonment at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday, after earlier pleading guilty to murder.

Fualau must spend a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

The court heard Leolafi Paniani had opened his Māngere East home to Fualau before the incident on October 24, 2021, shortly after his release from prison.

READ MORE:

* Man denies murdering 69-year-old man in Māngere East

* Man charged with murder after 69-year-old Auckland man died



However, Fualau became angry and attacked him with the machete after Paniani told him he would inform Fualau’s probation officer he had been drinking – a breach of his release conditions.

Kathryn George/Stuff Tupufia Fualau​​ was sentenced to life imprisonment. (File photo)

Paniani’s daughters and granddaughter spoke in court of how he was a loving, caring person with a big heart.

Paniani had survived a serious car accident some years prior and was left with the possibility of being unable to walk, but with intense rehabilitation he started walking again, the court heard.

One daughter said her dad was living life to the fullest until it was taken away unexpectedly.

“We never expected to see that coming from the hands of the man our father had trusted and welcomed him into his home.

“The impact of our father’s death has left us heartbroken, torn and traumatised to this very day.”

Paniani’s granddaughter said Fualau “stole” her grandfather’s life.

“You took my papa away from me.”

David White/Stuff Justice Graham Lang said the murder was brutal and callous.

Prosecutor Chris Howard said it was a callous and brutal attack involving 35 strikes with a machete, 19 to the face or head.

Paniani was vulnerable due to his limited mobility.

Defence lawyer Michael Kan said Fualau accepted he had a drinking problem, which led to violence.

The court heard Fualau was bullied at school and was taught by an older brother to respond with violence.

Justice Graham Lang acknowledged Paniani’s family, saying he hoped the sentencing would bring some degree of closure.

Justice Lang accepted it was a brutal and callous murder.