Person in custody after reported shooting near East Auckland school

Parents are advised not to phone the school as this may cause disruption to the management of the incident.

One person has been taken into custody after a primary school went into lockdown due to a reported shooting nearby.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a house being shot at on Coates Crescent, Panmure, on Wednesday morning.

“As a precaution, a nearby school was placed into lockdown and this has since been lifted,” they said.

No injures had been reported, and “one person has been taken into custody however, no firearm has been located at this stage”.

A notice on the Tāmaki Primary School website at 10.30am said: “Tāmaki Primary School has gone into a legitimate lockdown because of an incident nearby our school.

“We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible.”

The school asked parents not to come to or phone the school while the incident unfolded.

“You will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourself, staff and students’ safety at risk.”

The lockdown was lifted shortly afterwards.