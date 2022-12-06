Man admits attempted murder of two women in Epsom crash

Caleb Bell will be sentenced in March. (File photo)

A man has admitted two counts of attempted murder after a crash in Auckland earlier this year.

Caleb Bell, 26, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday morning in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

He admitted two charges of attempted murder in relation to two different women. He also admitted drink-driving.

Paul Borich KC successfully applied for bail for Bell ahead of his sentencing in March.

A spokesperson previously said police responded to a crash on Manukau Rd in Epsom on January 25.

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries.