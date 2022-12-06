Police watchdog rules officer was unjustified in kneeing, punching man in face during arrest

The Independent Police Conduct Authority believes it is being misinterpreted by media reports. (Video first published in December 2017)

Police officers were unjustified in kneeing and punching a man in the face while attempting to arrest him, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found.

The March 9, 2021 incident saw police arrest a man outside a property in South Auckland for an incident in central Auckland, about 20 minutes earlier.

The man had been driving a car with his partner and two young children when he confronted another man in a van.

The van driver did not know him or what he wanted, before he used a wheel brace to smash a side window before getting in and searching the back area.

When police arrived, the man who broke into the van drove off in his car. Police didn't follow him, but the police helicopter began tracking his car.

Police went to his house in Papatoetoe, where the man was sitting in his parked car. While the officer was speaking with him, 11 more officers arrived.

The man resisted arrest and was taken to ground. During the struggle to handcuff him, an officer kneed and punched him in the face.

In the use of force report completed by the officer, the officer said the man was not complying with instructions “so he struck him twice with his knee in the face area”.

“I delivered a knee strike. I think I was aiming for his arm, to give him a dead arm and try to collapse his body down from press-up position. I don’t know where the blow landed,” the officer said.

The knee strikes caused the man to fall back onto the ground where he still resisted officers, locking his arms to his chest.

The officer continued holding the handcuff on the man's wrist, trying to pull it free.

The officer said police warned the man, for between 10 and 20 seconds, that if he didn’t stop resisting, the officer would hit him again.

The man failed to comply, so the officer punched him twice in the face.

According to the officer, the man continued resisting, and also appeared to be attempting to grab tasers, so the officer warned him, they would use pepper spray.

The man continued to be uncooperative, so two officers used pepper spray on the man before he was taken into custody. Neither officer knew the other one was spraying.

The man's cousin filmed parts of the incident, later complaining to the IPCA the kneeing and punches were “excessive”.

Judge Colin Doherty said: “I concluded that given the availability of other officers to assist in the arrest, the officer’s use of force in kneeing and punching the man’s face was not justified.”

Police have also said they acknowledge the findings.

“A criminal investigation was conducted into the matter and as a result no charges were laid. However, police note the employment investigation into this matter remains ongoing.

“As such, police are not in a position to comment further while this process is being carried out," Inspector Matt Srhoj said.