Auckland man charged, accused of removing serial number from gun

A 55-year-old man has been arrested after a police investigation into the illegal supply of firearms.

The man was set to appear at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday charged with removing a serial number from a firearm.

He is further charged with participating in an organised criminal group between February and July 2022, by knowing that three or more people shared in the objective of obtaining material benefit from the possession of firearms.

Police were unable to comment further due to the man now being before the court.

Earlier this year a 37-year-old man was charged after police seized a cache of firearms and illegal drugs.

Last month, new laws were announced which mean judges can ban certain people from accessing or using drugs for up to 10 years after they have been convicted of a violent crime.