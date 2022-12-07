Meth addict used gun licence to buy firearms he then supplied to his dealer

The man admitted supplying guns to a man allegedly linked to the tit-for-tatt shootings between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. (File pic)

A Manawatū methamphetamine addict’s contact with shady characters led him to supply firearms to someone with alleged links to a spate of shootings across Auckland.

The 33-year-old man, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to a range of charges stemming from his association with the Auckland-based man.

The Auckland man he is accused of supplying, who is accused of supplying meth to various parties, denies wrongdoing and is due back in court on Tuesday.

But the 33-year-old admitted 11 charges, including suppling multiple guns and ammunition to the Auckland man in 2022.

The 33-year-old was arrested as part of Operation Orbit, a police investigation into the meth trade in Manawatū.

He was a meth addict, which put him in contact with various people involved in what many would consider the criminal underworld – including the Auckland man.

The 33-year-old also had a firearms licence, with the Auckland man managing to convince him to use his licence to legally buy guns, then pass them on.

The Auckland man said he had legitimate purposes for having the guns, but he was also allegedly connected to parties involved in the tit-for-tatt shootings involving the Killer Beez​ and Tribesmen​ gangs.

The shootings between the parties began in November 2020 after Killer Beez member Michael Crawford had his gang patch stolen.

The two parties allegedly called a truce in June, having also allegedly called one in December 2020, although the national president of the Tribesmen was critically injured in a shooting in November.

The 33-year-old also admitted supplying cannabis and meth.

He will be sentenced sometime in 2023, with a date yet to be set.