Man who killed prison guard resentenced after threatening to kill partner

A notorious criminal whose record includes killing a prison guard has received another prison sentence, but may be out from behind bars soon.

This time he was sentenced for threatening to kill a former partner, wilful damage and breaching his intensive supervision orders by removing his tracker.

Latu Kepu admitted the offending and appeared at Auckland District Court by audio-visual link from prison on Wednesday where Judge David Sharp sentenced him to 13 months’ imprisonment.

Kepu has already served the 13 months’, however it is now up to the Parole Board who last saw him on Tuesday. It reserved its decision.

His former partner said she had to go to the police because she could not continue living in fear and feeling unsafe.

In the victim impact statement she said the threats caused her significant distress and she was worried he could carry out his threats.

Kepu sent a photo holding a firearm to the victim and then made multiple calls before threatening to kill her.

He then smashed a window at a home. Kepu has since made offers to pay for the damage he caused.

Judge Sharp said the threats were worrying and concerning.

The court heard Kepu wanted to learn how to live outside of custody.

“Hopefully you can make your way parallel to the system instead running head on into it,” Judge Sharp said.

His risk of re-offending was still high, the court heard.

Earlier this year, Kepu received a seven-month sentence for running red lights, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Supplied Jason Palmer died at Middlemore hospital after being punched by Latu Kepu.

Kepu has four pages of previous convictions but not many were related to driving.

One of those convictions was for killing prison guard and former United States Marine Jason Palmer at Springhill prison in 2010.

Kepu was sentenced to a further six years and four months in jail in the same year.

Justice Paul Heath described Kepu's actions as “cowardly”.

Kepu punched Palmer in the mouth with his fist, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the concrete floor.

The father of three never regained consciousness and died in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital from a brain injury.