They asked me to write one of those gang stories, again

“The real impact of gang violence is not around statistics or court cases, but about the fallout for families,” a victim’s family member says. (File photo)

A spate of violent attacks across the North Island’s east coast has put gang crime back in the spotlight. Napier-based senior reporter Marty Sharpe revisits a topic he's covered time and time again over the past 20 years.

One of my superiors asked me to write about the gang problem in Hawke's Bay because there seemed to be a bit of it lately.

Oh, I wish I’d had a dollar for every time I'd been asked that in the past two decades.

It's fair to say we are experiencing a flare up in gang-related crime here. We’ve had innocent members of the public violently assaulted, hospitalised or killed by Mongrel Mob members, here, here, here, and allegedly here in recent times.

This happens from time to time. Has done for many years.

So, before launching into another of those 2000-word “how come there's a gang problem and what do we do about it” articles, which is not going to give readers any real answers and is unlikely to say anything they haven't heard before, let's first see if we can reach some agreed facts.

The Mongrel Mob has featured in a number of recent crimes in Hawke's Bay. (File photo)

The perfect growing conditions for a future criminal (who may or may not join gang) typically involve equal measures of deprivation, neglect, abuse, substance abuse and some sort of existing family association with a gang. A learning difficulty and/or a mental health affliction often features in the mix too.

This isn't news, but it is now more obvious than ever thanks to the proliferation of cultural reports provided to judges before they pass sentence.

This story, rather than roping in the talking heads you’ve likely heard from many times before, is from the view of two people: One is a man who had a family member violently assaulted – nearly killed – by a young Mongrel Mob associate. The other is a recently retired school principal, who’s spent nearly four decades teaching in Hawke’s Bay.

123rf.com The perfect growing conditions for future criminals are well known. (File photo)

The former wants to remain anonymous, so we’ll call him John. He grew up in what might be called one of the rougher areas of Hawke’s Bay. Blokes he went to school with became Mongrel Mob members (which, to be fair, is not terribly unusual in these parts). He witnessed his share of gang activity and violence growing up, although back then it revolved mostly around the cannabis trade, which seems an almost laughably benign exercise when considered with gang activity today.

“The real impact of gang violence is not around statistics or court cases, but about the fallout for families. They’re not one-off events. The shattering effect on family units is not usually the focus. Look at my [family member]. They were nearly killed. That balloons out and impacts so many people and so many lives,” he says.

John has worked in various roles that see him dealing with youths, often in poorer areas. His background means he has mixed thoughts about the incident that affected his family member.

“I think it’s important to have enough compassion to try to understand how two young people end up in this sort of this situation. Not to condone any of their actions, but you just want to get a result, to be able to break the chain of violence.

“These are kids who probably grew up in houses where they’re getting exposed to all sorts of things like alcohol abuse, drug dependency and domestic violence. How do you get those kids to break the chain, you know? It’s bloody hard.”

123rf Kids drifting and dropping out of school is always the first sign that someone’s going to go off the rails, says ‘John’.

For John, it comes down to education.

“The link between truancy, families who see no value in education, no reading at home then your options in work and life become limited. Tackling that needs to be driven by the community. Kids drifting and dropping out of school is always the first sign that someone’s going to go off the rails. There has to be a blend of incentives and consequences for families of kids who don’t go to school.”

John spent a few years working with youths, where he was “probably the only stable adult in their entire life”.

“They were just kids, but they were having kids themselves, so I was getting a lot of parenting advice from them before I had my own family.

“These were kids who needed someone to believe in them, to believe they could do great things in the world.”

Criminal gangs have had a presence in most areas John has worked.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Criminal gangs have had a presence in most areas John has worked. (File photo)

“One of the reasons I guess that a lot of young people are drawn to gangs is a yearning for a sense of ‘belonging’. When you’re a young man trying to find your place in the world and you have a pretty ordinary home life and you’re an impressionable teenager with a brain that’s programmed for taking risks ... it’s tantalising to join a gang. The rule-breaking, drugs and alcohol, the gang colours and affiliation – it’s alluring to them”.

He has no doubt the gang influence played the largest part in the offending.

When John lived in Hawke’s Bay as a boy he and his friends never had the inclination to join a gang. He puts much, not all, of that down to having a stable family unit, good teachers and inspiring sports coaches.

“We were active. They talk about the devil making work for idle hands – we just never found ourselves sitting round getting bored thinking, ‘let’s go burgle something’. If you’re not going to school and there’s no-one telling you to go to school, what are you going to do? You’re going to fill up your time sitting round doing drugs, drinking, stealing, because you’re bored.”

Again, none of this is new.

neon brand/unsplash A good teacher can have a major impact on a child’s future. (File photo)

What is arguably the easy (some might say ‘lazy’) route – hate – is not available to John.

He’s been close to the sort of kids like the ones who inflicted the horrendous injuries on a dearly loved family member. But how can he remain compassionate towards those who did this?

“Well, I guess you have to have an open mind and a big heart and a want to find solutions. I think I’d have less compassion if they were adults. My focus has been ‘what good can come from this?’, ‘how can a bit of light be brought to what’s been a very dark incident?’ ”

He says the first step is for offenders to put up their hands and accept responsibility for their actions.

“Becoming a ‘big man’ isn’t following the crowd, it’s making good decisions in life. It’s not easy, but anything that’s worthwhile should involve sacrifice and struggle. I don’t know, but I’m hopeful their lives can be turned around. It will require ongoing support from families and mentorship”.

UNSPLASH John’s family member was nearly killed in an unprovoked assault. (File photo)

Critically, when it comes to balancing compassion with consequences, John says they’re not mutually exclusive. That is, it’s possible for society to demand both.

“The youth justice system seems to be incredibly soft and does not align with community sentiment of ‘justice’. The sentence should absolutely fit the crime, no matter the age.”

“That said, I don’t think it does anyone any good hanging on to anger. It won’t help heal my family member’s pain and trauma. I know there’s a point at which you probably have to give up hope of turning someone around, but for these kids, I hope there are some opportunities there so this doesn’t happen to someone else’s family”.

The retired principal

Jurek Wypych spent 42 years teaching in various schools between Hastings and Masterton. The 64-year-old retired in September after 32 years as principal at St Patrick’s Primary and Intermediate School in Napier.

He’s dealt with plenty of students and families in the gangs. In his view, it’s intergenerational and there’s no silver bullet.

SUPPLIED Jurek Wypych, former principal of Napier's St Patrick's School, spent 42 years teaching in various schools between Hastings and Masterton.

“I see quite a few of my former pupils [in gangs]. There are a number who fall through the cracks and unfortunately you get a picture that unless things change substantially in the future, these children are not going to reach their potential.

“People go into gangs for the feeling of support they get, but in my opinion they’re negative. Gangs are a breeding ground. They screw their own people with drugs, etc – in fact, they’re the worst to their own people and take advantage of them.”

He has seen a lot of changes in the education system over 42 years. Some are societal. The connection between families and their school, for example, is a shadow of what it once was, Wypych says.

“We no longer have working bees, or things like that – we used to have working bees everywhere. Parents now are either too busy, a bit more disengaged, or believe that because they send their kids to school it's the school’s job to do these things.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The connection between families and their school is a shadow of what it once was, Wypych says. (File photo)

“I don’t think parents know so much about education now, because I don’t think educators know exactly where they’re going at the moment with our curriculums, etc.”

Wypych says there is a clear and obvious link between truancy and crime and gangs, and truancy services are often not very effective at all. He’s tried “lots and lots of things”.

“I’d often ask if we should do things the way we did them 20 years ago, which is obviously very unfashionable and uncool. Things like times tables and rote learning.

“When I started there were special classes where the kids with behavioural problems were put into a smaller class with a specialist teacher on the same campus. They were all still part of the school. That’s sort of frowned upon now.

“I know a lot of teachers dealing with kids who swear, misbehave or throw stuff around. You can contact the parents, but half the time they don’t give a stuff.”

Schools and teachers do have some influence, but ultimately it will come down to the family, Wypych says.

MAORI TV At 19 years old, David Letele was the Auckland Mongrel Mob President. When he was sentenced to a decade in jail he wanted out of the criminal and gang world. His past has taken a toll on his whānau. This is a story about transformation and breaking out of the cycle - Hikurangi Jackson from Te Ao with MOANA with this emotional watch.

Compassion for young people in these situations is paramount, he says, but it’s not limitless.

“When it comes to entering a store with a machete ... what do you with people who do that?

“It’d be fantastic if our penal system rehabilitated people, but I'm not sure it does. For a victim of a crime, I imagine justice would be important. The courts need to send a signal to the public that people are held to account and sometimes what is signalled is just too weak.”