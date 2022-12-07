East Auckland Michael Hill hit by smash and grab

Another Michael Hill Jewellers store has been hit by burglary, this time in the Botany Town Centre around 6pm Wednesday.

Police have confirmed officers attended a smash and grab in Botany and staff remain on the scene, trying to find the people responsible.

“A window has allegedly been smashed and items taken,” A police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries to locate those involved are ongoing.”

A receptionist at a nearby gym said as well as police, a fire truck came to the scene, and members had seen a group of possibly five men involved in the robbery.

It’s at least the second time this store has been robbed this year, with another robbery happening in September.

It comes just weeks after Michael Hill told Stuff it would be rolling out DNA spray machines across its stores to help police track down offenders amid a spate of near-constant attacks on its property.

The DNA paint-like spray, that sprays a substance onto a person allowing police to trace them back to a crime up to six weeks after an incident, is visible under UV light.

It is relatively new technology for New Zealand but becoming increasingly popular with retailers as they grapple with burglaries and ramraids.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Michael Hill's Takapuna store on the North Shore was hit for the fourth time in recent months, but offenders were greeted by empty cases (Video first published 5 October, 2022).

Michael Hill chief executive Daniel Bracken said the company had been forced to invest millions of dollars into beefing up security at its 48 stores, and close two stores that had been repeatedly targeted.

Its Takapuna store on Auckland’s North Shore is temporarily closed after 1.5 tonne concrete blocks installed out the front of the shop were not enough to deter repeat ramraids.