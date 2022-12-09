Man conspired with Comancheros gang to import 600kg of meth

Auckland police seize drugs, cash and guns and make 26 arrests in Operation Cincinnati crime syndicate bust.

A man who conspired with the acting national commander of the Comancheros to import about $90 million worth of methamphetamine from South Africa has been jailed.

Jie Huang​ was arrested as part of Operation Cincinatti, which saw police seize kilos of drugs, multiple guns and more than $10 million in assets. The drug syndicate was run by the Comancheros.

Huang admitted money laundering, being in possession of a shotgun and cannabis ahead of trial.

He was then found guilty of conspiring to import 600kg of the meth from South Africa and an unknown amount from Fiji.

He was also found guilty of supplying methamphetamine to Seiana Fakaosilea, the national commander of the Comancheros.

He was sentenced to six years and three months’ imprisonment at the High Court at Auckland on Friday by Justice Neil Campbell.

NZ Police/Supplied MDMA, cash and guns were seized by police in Operation Cincinnati.

During the police investigation, Huang and other co-conspirators had their phones bugged. Police heard Huang and Fakaosilea discussing the importations from Fiji and South Africa.

In one intercepted phone call, Fakaosilea told Huang he would bring another co-offender around to his home to talk further about the importations.

When police searched Huang’s home, they found a money counter, scales, bags, cash, a shotgun and cannabis.

Julie-Anne Kincade KC submitted Huang did not have a leading role in the syndicate, but it was significant.

NZ Police/Supplied The drug syndicate was led by the Comancheros.

Prosecutor Robin McCoubrey submitted Huang was the wholesale supplier of meth to Fakaosilea and profited from it.

Justice Campbell said Huang’s role in the conspiracy was equal to Fakaosilea’s.

Huang’s family was present in court for the sentencing.

The court heard Huang was a kind and caring person. In a letter, he said he genuinely regretted his actions.

Huang wanted to get back to the community and be a better man for his family, the court heard.