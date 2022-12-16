Entertainer charged in global drug sting allowed to work overseas, but must return

Police national organised crime group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams briefs media after 35 people were arrested across the North Island.

An entertainer charged in a global sting on organised crime has successfully sought a bail variation allowing him to work overseas.

The entertainer, who has interim name suppression, was arrested last June with about 40 others across the country. He’s set to go to trial in May 2023.

His lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, appeared at the High Court at Auckland last Friday where he sought a bail variation to enable the entertainer to work overseas. Crown prosecutor Belle Archibald opposed.

Justice Peter Andrew granted the bail variation to allow the entertainer to work overseas under strict conditions.

The entertainer must return to New Zealand on a set date and again surrender his passport.

Justice Andrew’s reasons are automatically suppressed under the Bail Act.

The accused is alleged to have laundered money for the alleged leader of an international drug ring.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Operation Trojan Shield saw drugs and money seized in which 35 people were arrested and 900 charges laid.

He is alleged to have met with a co-defendant where he was given money, which he allegedly used to purchase gold bullion.

The entertainer allegedly travelled to Turkey 10 days later.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to go to trial in May 2023 at the High Court at Auckland.

The sting, codenamed Operation Trojan Shield, involved police swoops in 16 countries with more than 800 suspects arrested, aided by an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI.

David White/Stuff Ron Mansfield KC successfully sought a bail variation for his client.

The sting was part of a global crackdown on organised crime, described as the “world’s most sophisticated law enforcement action”.

More than nine kilograms of methamphetamine was seized, along with four guns, 14 vehicles and motorbikes, large quantities of cannabis and more than $1m in cash.

Police worked with the FBI, as well as the Australian Federal Police.

New Zealand police said the FBI created closed encryption system, “AN0M”, to monitor people's communications and for 18 months the alleged offenders were unwittingly using an FBI system to talk about their criminal behaviour.

The users believed their AN0M devices were protected from law enforcement by impenetrable encryption, police said.

Detectives were able to get hold of thousands of messages.

Detective superintendent Greg Williams, director of the New Zealand Police’s national organised crime group, previously said transnational groups were preying on vulnerable people.