Man with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder has aggravated robbery jail sentence cut

A young man with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder jailed for robbing an Auckland bakery has had his time behind bars cut.

Conrad Sheers, 25, who was adopted from Guatemala at a young age, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Justice Mark Woolford back in 2020.

This was a third strike offence, but Justice Woolford found that sentence was manifestly unjust and ruled Sheers should serve at least one third of the term before being eligible for parole, instead of the whole term.

Sheers has now successfully appealed his sentence at the Court of Appeal who quashed his original sentence, replacing it with a sentence of three years’ imprisonment.

In March 2019, just months after being released from custody for previous offending, Sheers entered Brotzeit German Bakery, in Ponsonby, at about 5pm, armed with a large kitchen knife.

He pointed the knife at two female workers sayings: “I won’t hurt you but just give me all the money.”

One of the victims gave Sheers $785 and both were extremely shaken by the robbery.

Sheers has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and foetal alcohol spectrum disorcer (FASD).

At the Court of Appeal, Susan Gray submitted Sheers’ 14-year sentence amounted to disproportionately severe treatment in breach of the Bill of Rights.

Public safety was important, but prison – which had no treatment programmes for foetal alcohol disorders – was not the solution for people with disabilities, she said.

Gray said because of the foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, Sheers didn’t think through his offences and acted impulsively.

Crown lawyer Peter Marshall said it was taking a principled approach on whether to oppose appeals by offenders still serving three strikes sentences.

He accepted Sheers’ case was “close to the line”.

For a sentence to breach the Bill of Rights ban on sentences that were disproportionately severe it had to be well beyond excessive, Marshall said.

“In our view the two factors of particular significance are the degree of disparity in the sentence and, in that context, the implications for Mr Sheers of his FASD diagnosis,” the Court of Appeal said.

The Court said the sentence was compounded by the fact of his FASD diagnosis.