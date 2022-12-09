Homicide investigation leads to meth bust in Northland, four arrested

A homicide investigation has led to a meth bust in Northland.

A homicide investigation launched in October has led to a bust of firearms, ammunition and a large quantity of methamphetamine.

The initial investigation into the death of Bob Kleiman in October led to a search warrants being carried out across Whangārei.

Whangārei/Kaipara Area Investigations Manager, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, said four people have been arrested and a signifiant supply of methamphetamine seized.

“While those arrested have assisted us with our inquiries into the homicide investigation, we do not believe them to be directly linked to the alleged murder.”

A 50-year-old man is facing more than forty charges for supplying drugs, as well as possession of firearms and ammunition.

A 36-year-old male and a 29-year-old male have been charged with the possession and supply methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

28-year-old female is facing charges on the supply of methamphetamine.

All four are set to appear in Whangārei district court on Friday.

“Though there is significant work still to carry out, these warrants helped with corroborating some of the information we have to date around this [homicide] investigation”, Pilmer said.

Police are still appealing for the public to assist with inquiries into the death of Bob Kleiman in Onerahi.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder earlier in the homicide investigation at Onerahi.