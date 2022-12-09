Police begin work on security measures for dairies robbed this year

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

Police have begun working on the new measures to tackle retail crime announced last month, in the wake of a dairy worker who was stabbed and died after confronting a burglar in November.

Any small retailer who suffered an aggravated robbery since November 2022 is included in the scheme, and police are building a victim contact list.

They are actively seeking them out and offering crime prevention help, such as fog cannons, security sirens, alarms, CCTV systems or things like bollards and security doors.

Improved lighting, strengthened windows, mirrors and screens for counters are also among the resources available.

“Every time we, not just police officers but all of us as a community, can assist fellow community members to be safe through with crime prevention opportunities, we make a difference,” Assistant Commissioner Chris De Wattignar said in a statement.

Dairy owners and small retailers launched nationwide protests following the death of central Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel, who was stabbed in Sandringham after the store he was minding was robbed.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal told media at the time the community desperately needs solutions.

“How many more people need to die? How many more lives do we need to lose?”

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff People held a vigil in Palmerston North to pay respect to dairy worker Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed in Auckland.

So far, 526​ resources have been delivered to shop owners from the newly expanded Retail Crime Prevention Fund of $6 million.

Police have installed: