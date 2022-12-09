Liquor store in Auckland's Grey Lynn robbed in violent attack

Liquorland Boutique Grey Lynn was the victim of an alleged robbery this evening.

A liquor store in central Auckland has been hit by a violent robbery.

The offenders entered the Liquorland Boutique in Grey Lynn about 6pm on Friday, allegedly assaulted a staff member and left in a vehicle.

Police were at the scene and making enquiries in the area, a spokesperson said.

Owners of a neighbouring dairy who saw the robbery happen said they felt they’d narrowly missed being targeted themselves.

Srikanth and Avani Kothapalli, from Arch Hill Superette, said they called police and locked their own doors, while it was happening.

Avani Kothapalli said she saw a small van parked in front the liquor store and several people wearing black face coverings get out. At least one had a weapon like a rod with them and another carried a bag.

She managed to film some of the incident and noted the van licence plate, she said.

The whole thing was over in about five minutes, she said.

In a video Kothapalli took, the van can be seen screeching off down Ariki St off Great North Rd.

The robbery comes amid ongoing efforts by police to help small retailers prevent aggravated robbery by installing government sponsored fog cannons, alarms, bollards and more, especially to those hit by robberies in the last 12 months.