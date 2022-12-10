Critically injured man found on roadside after serious assault in Warkworth

There was a serious assault in Warkworth overnight. (File photo)

Police are looking for witnesses after a man was left on the roadside with serious injuries in Warkworth overnight.

A spokesperson said police received a report at about 11.30pm on Friday night about a “verbal altercation” between a man and people in a group of vehicles.

Soon after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of the road and was taken to hospital. At lunchtime on Saturday, he was still at hospital in a “critical but stable” condition.

The spokesperson said the police were trying to establish what had happened and are looking for anyone with information about how the man was injured to come forward.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested for assaulting police at meth chemical bust in Warkworth

* 'It was clear he had gone': Woman recalls 'shocking' Warkworth bus crash

* Auckland assaults: Three people stabbed and a man in a serious condition



Police are also looking for anyone who may have been driving around the area on Friday night, especially if they saw vehicles driving dangerously.

Google Maps/Supplied A man was assaulted on the corner of Hudson and Falls Roads late at night in Warkworth.

A local resident told Stuff that police had cordoned off a property and were asking members of the public to stay away.

It’s the second time in a week that the ordinarily peaceful town has been the site of a police operation.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for assaulting police officers after a property raid found guns as well as chemicals used to make methamphetamine.

A rifle and ammunition were also discovered.

Police can be contact on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.