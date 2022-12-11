Four youths arrested after fleeing robbery attempt

Four young people have been arrested following an attempted robbery.

Four youths have been arrested after they fled police, having tried to rob a store in Hamilton on Saturday.

Around 6.20pm, police were called about an attempted robbery in Glenview.

A car with four people left the scene, and police attempted to pull them over.

A pursuit began and the car hit road spikes on Pembroke St, police said.

“The vehicle was dumped near The Base, where two occupants (both youths) were arrested,” police said.

“Two other youths who fled on foot towards The Base were soon also taken into custody.”

The Base is a Kiwi Property mall in Te Rapa, north of central Hamilton.

A bystander at the scene said they watched as the car police were chasing sped through an intersection and crashed into another car.