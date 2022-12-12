Man admits failing to stop after crash that killed former child TV star

Lionel Allan, bottom left, was remembered by his costar Fleur Saville as being a "brilliant actor".

The man accused of the hit-and-run killing of a former child actor has admitted failing to stop and render assistance after the crash.

However, he has pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing death.

Lionel Allan, who decades ago starred as Matt Te Ahi in the TV series Being Eve, died on September 30 after he was found with critical injuries in Henderson, West Auckland.

Wiremu Gray, 42, was charged over his death.

Gray appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Monday in front of Judge June Jelas where his lawyer, Alistair Haskett, entered pleas.

The public gallery was filled with Allan’s family and friends on Monday, with Judge Jelas asking everyone to control their emotions as best they could.

Among the public gallery was 501 “poster boy” Aaron “AJ” Graham.

Haskett said he was still reflecting on specialist reports in regards to the crash.

Judge Jelas remanded Gray on bail to next appear in court in February.

According to the summary of facts released to Stuff, Allan had been socialising with work colleagues, including Gray, ahead of the crash.

About 7.30pm, Allan, still in his high-visibility vest, left the gathering and walked west along The Concourse.

Fifteen minutes later, Gray left the gathering in his truck.

Allan had made it about 750m and was walking when Gray collided with him, knocking him back.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wiremu Gray entered pleas at the Waitākere District Court on Monday. (File photo)

He sustained traumatic injuries to his upper body and head as a result of being struck at speed, the summary said.

Gray did not stop and drove back to his home, but went to the Henderson police station the following afternoon, the summary said.

“[Allan] was a family man, good father, good husband and a good friend ... he was on the straight and narrow,” a friend previously said.

The 39-year-old was a 501 deportee who had his visa revoked in Australia by then-home affairs minister Peter Dutton in 2016.

He had arrived in Australia in 2005 to get away from a “party lifestyle”.

Allan didn’t disclose his convictions for disorderly behaviour, burglary and shoplifting in New Zealand to the Australian authorities, and eventually offended more.

He was imprisoned for 78 days in 2007, then for a year in 2011 for breaking and entering, then for four years in 2014 for two counts of assault.

A friend said Allan, who was also known as “Doeboy”, had left his past behind.

Emotions were high as family and friends left the court.

One yelled, “You killed my brother.”

Candice Nicholls, who was in the public gallery, said she came to court as she wanted to seek justice for Allan.

“He deserves justice for the way his life was taken,” she said.