Firearms found in car that crashed after driver fled police

Firearms have been found in a car that fled police before crashing and flipping in Napier.

Eastern District police commander superintendent Jeanette Park said police were conducting a routine traffic stop on Percy Spiller Ave about 10.20am on Monday when the vehicle left the scene.

“While working to locate the vehicle, an unmarked police car was hit by the alleged offender. The police officer involved sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Firearms have been located at the scene,” Park said.

The fleeing car rolled onto its roof and the driver left the scene on foot. He had then been picked up by another vehicle, she said.

Police were continuing inquiries to locate the man and there was an increased police presence in the area.

