Three youths in custody following ramraid at Papatoetoe property

The offenders fled the scene, police said. (File photo)

Three young people have been taken into custody after a ramraid on a commercial property in south Auckland.

Police said a group used a vehicle to gain entry to the property on Great South Road, Papatoetoe, shortly after 2am.

They stole several items before fleeing the scene in a different vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Police, with assistance from the Eagle helicopter, responded to the incident and three youths were apprehended in Ōtara.

READ MORE:

* Government promises 'circuit breaker' as very young offenders, aged under 14, reoffend while waiting

* The Whole Truth: What the youth crime statistics actually say

* 'We are not safe': Dairy owners feel under siege from ramraids and robberies



One person will appear in Youth Court and two people have been referred to Youth Aid.

The trend of ramraids began to speed up at the end of 2019. In March 2018, there were only four ramraids recorded by police – in March this year: 42.

In October 2022 police announced they had arrested 347 youths and laid over 2000 charges connected to ramraid and smash and grab-style retail offending in Auckland and Waikato since May.

The earliest mention Stuff has of a ramraid in its digitised records is a 1994 story from The Dominion about the theft of Italian cashmere suits.