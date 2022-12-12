Home detention for man who had collection of child sex abuse material

An Auckland man who had 1000 videos and images of child sexual abuse stored online has been sentenced to home detention.

Brandon Michael Walker, 22, has been sentenced to 10 months’ home detention after being found guilty of four representative charges relating to the possession and distribution of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Walker was charged after the Department of Internal Affairs’ digital child exploitation team discovered the child sexual abuse material stored on online accounts operated by him.

“If you are viewing and sharing these images, you are complicit in the sexual abuse of children and the lifelong damage it causes,” a spokesperson said.

Walker is required to forfeit devices used to facilitate his offending.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.