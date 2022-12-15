Auckland Council ask for help finding dog that bit child, sending them to hospital

A child went to hospital with moderate injuries after being bitten by a dog on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Auckland Council is asking for the public’s help to identify a dog that bit a child and sent them to hospital with moderate injuries.

One suspect is currently languishing in the council’s pound, but animal management can’t quite pin the crime on the pooch just yet.

Supplied/Supplied Auckland Council's impounded animal Facebook page posted this image of a dog that had been impounded from Glen Innes on Sunday.

The child went to hospital with moderate injuries after the bite at about 2.30am on Sunday morning on Farringdon St in the east Auckland suburb of Glen Innes.

Police initially were investigating the bite and animal management was waiting for the police to provide a description of the dog.

But police have since dropped their search, leaving the council to have to identify the dog themselves.

The child was in hospital on Tuesday but has since left, the council is yet to get a description of the dog from the child.

Meanwhile, one dog – suspected of being the biter – is languishing in a pound.

A council animal management worker picked up a dog in Glen Innes on Sunday while searching for the culprit, but they don’t know if the dog is the right one.

Elly Waitoa, manager animal management at Auckland Council, wanted anyone who had knowledge of the attack or the dog to call the council on 09 301 0101.

“While this investigation is ongoing, we do want to remind all dog owners to take all possible steps to ensure their dogs are kept safe, secure and contained on their properties and do not allow them to roam.”

Waitoa said an investigation was launched after a member of the public told a management officer about the attack. They then impounded a dog found roaming on Sunday morning.

“Our officer patrolled the area and picked up a dog that was found roaming. We are still seeking more details about the incident before we can confirm if this is the dog involved or not.”

Auckland’s Council’s impounded animal Facebook page only shows one dog was picked up from Glen Innes on Sunday.

The unnamed pooch looked earnestly at the camera while the management worker took a mug shot.

It has a black back and tan legs, shoulders and head. It has a white snout, chest and paws.

The council’s animal management staff have been unable to contact the owner after identifying them through the microchip.

If a dog is found to have attacked a person, it “must” destroyed and its owner can be convicted and fined $3000.

Husky dog Aspen was the subject of a year-long protracted court battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, which rejected the family’s Hail Mary appeal.

On Sunday, an Auckland Council spokesperson said police and ambulance staff responded as animal management officers were not notified at the time.

“However, we will be looking into this situation as we take incidents such as this one seriously,” the spokesperson said at the time.