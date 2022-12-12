Disabled man who was set to be deported has historical conviction set aside

About 50 people attended a candlelight vigil for Narinderjit Singh at Aotea Square

A disabled man who was set to be deported from New Zealand over an historical conviction for damaging a car has now had his conviction set aside.

Polio survivor Narinderjit Singh​ – who has lived in Aotearoa for 22 years – is paralysed and uses a wheelchair.

He has no support in India and if deported it would be a “death sentence”.

Back in 2017, Singh pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful damage and was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision which meant he was liable for deportation.

On Monday, Justice Paul Davison released a decision setting Singh’s conviction aside.

Stuff has approached Immigration for comment on whether Singh’s deportation notice will be cancelled.

In 2014 Singh was convicted of wilful damage of a car. He claimed a neighbour had been constantly bullying him, mocking his disability and taunting him with racist comments.

During a major mental health episode, Singh drove his car into the neighbour's car. No one was injured, and he pleaded guilty to the offence.

In December 2014, he was served with a deportation liability notice because he was said to have concealed relevant information when applying for a residence class visa many years prior.

In May 2021, Singh was served with a reactivation of the deportation liability notice, having been convicted of an offence committed within the five-year suspension period.

At the High Court hearing, Singh said if he was deported to India his disability and mental health would be heavily stigmatised.

His mobility and independence would be poor if he were to be deported.

Singh’s lawyer Tudor Clee submitted Singh had no recollection of the deportation notice he was issued back in 2014 due to his poor mental health.

Singh’s previous lawyer said had he known about the deportation notice he would have made an application for Singh to be discharged without conviction.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Justice Paul Davison set aside the conviction. (File photo)

Jessie Fenton, acting on behalf of the police, submitted the forensic reports undermined Singh’s assertion that he didn’t remember being served the 2014 notice.

Fenton said the reports did not establish Singh was suffering from memory loss.

In Justice Davison’s decision, he was satisfied Singh was clearly suffering from significantly disordered thinking back in 2014.

When Singh received the letter in 2021, he finally became aware of his position.

Clee sought for Singh to be discharged without conviction, saying he was remorseful and deportation presented a significant danger because of his physical and mental health.

Fenton submitted while the offence wasn’t particularly serious, it did involve Singh ramming his car into the front of the victim’s car.

She also noted Singh had 10 previous convictions.

Justice Davison said there was a link between Singh’s mental health issues and his decision to deliberately drive the car.

The High Court judge considered Singh’s deportation would have especially severe consequences for him because of his physical disabilities, mental health, no family support in India and his limited ability to work.

Earlier this year a vigil was held for Singh where Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March said he thought the Government’s approach to Singh’s deportation – for what he referred to as “one-off damage” to a car – was “cruel”.