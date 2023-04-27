How imposter doctor's lies went undetected for years

This story was first published on December 14, 2022 and has been republished in light of Yuvaraj Krishnan being sentenced to 3 years and 7 months in jail on April 27, 2023, for forgery and perjury.

Despite being stood down and the subject of a police investigation, imposter doctor Yuvaraj Krishnan continued applying for medical positions using the same forged documents that resulted in his downfall.

Krishnan has admitted 14 charges, relating to forging documents to deceive health authorities in order to land jobs as a medical practitioner, despite having no medical degree or registration.

The 31-year-old’s deception extended to lying to a High Court judge about his prospects in the medical profession in order to avoid a conviction for a minor car crash.

That last deception has resulted in Krishnan being convicted of perjury – a far more serious charge than the one for careless driving that he was so desperate to escape.

But for years, Krishnan’s lies went undetected.

Court documents released to Stuff show Krishnan was able to land positions in the medical profession, one of which carried a six-figure salary, despite holding no relevant qualifications.

A simple search on the Medical Council’s online database of registered doctors would have resulted in him being found out.

Court documents show Krishnan was employed by the Auckland District Health Board’s Covid-19 support team in December 2020.

The $65,000 job didn’t require a medical degree, but documents show Krishnan told health board authorities he had one from a Polish university, as well as a Master's in Science from Sydney University. Both were lies.

It was during 2020 that Krishnan was involved in a minor car crash and charged with careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

His bid for a discharge without conviction was unsuccessful at the Auckland District Court, but on appeal at the High Court in Auckland he filed an affidavit saying he had passed his medical examinations.

He also referenced letters of support from James Worthy, a clinical manager at the ADHB and the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ).

Both letters were fake. No-one by the name of James Worthy has ever worked for the health board.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan (right) leaves the Manukau District Court with his lawyer, Steve Cullen, after entering guilty pleas in the forgery case.

The MCNZ has never provided Krishnan with a letter of support because Krishnan has never been a qualified doctor.

However, High Court judge Justice Christian Whata had no way of testing the authenticity of the documents before him and used them to form his opinion.

He determined a conviction for Krishnan could put the young man’s employment at risk and affect his future training opportunities overseas. He granted the discharge without conviction.

Krishnan lasted a year at the ADHB before applying for a position at Middlemore, one of the country’s busiest hospitals. The job had a base salary of $104,080.

Krishnan secured the job using the same fabricated qualifications he had used with ADHB.

The court documents show he bolstered his application with a false claim that his previous job title had been “Medical Officer”. During the interview, he spoke of work he had carried out at the Massachusetts General Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Krishnan’s lies extended to supplying a referee, “Dr Geoff Masterton” who, if he exists, has never been a registered doctor in New Zealand.

Krishnan landed the job, but there was a small problem with his practising certificate – he didn’t have one. The certificate is a requirement to work as a doctor in New Zealand.

Not to worry. Authorities at Middlemore received a full explanation in an email from a “Haran Singh” who identified himself as a liaison staffer at the Medical Council. Singh explained that because of Krishnan’s overseas experience, he would not need one.

Court documents show Singh and his position did not exist.

Krishnan not only relied on the fictitious Singh, but turned to an online organisation of graphic designers to have a practising certificate created. He later changed his mind and created one himself, using fake registration numbers.

It was enough to land the job at Middlemore’s respiratory clinic, where he saw 63 patients and approximately a further 18 as part of his research. He conducted chest examinations, prescribed medicine and made referrals.

He drove an Audi and boasted to friends about having trained in Europe and worked in hospitals in the US.

But the truth caught up with Krishnan when in June, a man recognised him from his university days a decade earlier.

Back in 2011, Krishnan’s application for the University of Auckland’s medical school had been rejected after he failed to get good enough grades.

But that didn’t stop Krishnan turning up to classes. A doctor, who was at university with Krishnan, has previously told Stuff Krishnan even used a fake a ID card and attended lab classes where he dissected cadavers.

The following year, Krishnan was found out and trespassed from campus.

The court documents show Krishnan’s former classmate “raised the alarm” with the Medical Council.

The Medical Council took five weeks to pass the information to Middlemore. It is not clear how many patients were put at risk due to the delay. Nor do the court documents explain why it took so long for the Medical Council to act.

Stuff asked the Medical Council why five weeks passed before Middlemore was alerted. In a statement, Dr Curtis Walker said “a number of facts needed to be confirmed”. Stuff sought to clarify exactly what those facts were, but the Council did not respond.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan at his Auckland apartment while he was stood down, pending investigation.

The court documents record that when Krishnan was told he would be stood down on full pay while the matter was investigated, he expressed “shock” and claimed it was all a misunderstanding.

Krishnan knew his job in Manukau was in peril. The court documents show he began looking around for other employment.

Just two days into his gardening leave, he applied for two jobs. One was at the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand, based at Wellington Hospital. He was rejected for the position and told he needed more experience.

The second was as a qualified doctor and dermatologist at NZ Skin Health in Howick. His CV recorded that he was a doctor and had done a skin cancer course in the US.

It included other false information, including a claim he had worked as a dermatology research fellow at the Botany Super Clinic during the time he had actually been working at Middlemore.

At a subsequent job interview, he provided the name of Dr Geoff Masterton as a referee, an invented character Krishnan had earlier relied on. The cellphone number Krishnan supplied for Masterton was actually his own phone number.

In the following days, court documents show Krishnan was consulting the search engine Google, to search how to remove moles and similar procedures.

Three days after his interview, Te Whatu Ora management held a disciplinary hearing where they confronted Krishnan about using a false reference and a forged letter from the Medical Council to land his job. Again, the court documents record Krishnan’s protestations of innocence.

“He made various excuses and continued to deny the situation,” the document says.

Days later, he applied for another doctor’s position at a clinic in Auckland. The CV he supplied was similar to the one given to NZ Skin Health.

On August 10 he was sacked, and the following day, Krishnan was publicly unmasked when Stuff published a story announcing he was under police investigation.

A week after the article ran, a staff member from NZ Skin Health read the news reports relating to Krishnan. “They decided not to proceed with hiring the defendant.”