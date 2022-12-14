Police arrest and charge fleeing driver in Upper Hutt

Police deployed road spikes three times while attempting to stop a vehicle (file photo).

Police have arrested and charged a man with serious driving offences in Māoribank, Upper Hutt, after a lengthy attempt to stop his vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The man allegedly left a petrol station in Pahiatua about 4:30pm without paying for petrol.

Afterwards, police attempted to stop a vehicle in Eketāhuna, but chose to not pursue it due to the speed it was travelling at.

Road spikes were deployed at Carterton, and then at Te Marua as the vehicle continued to travel across the Remutaka range.

Police said it was spiked a third time near Māoribank, Upper Hutt, where it collided with a member of the public's vehicle.

The driver then allegedly left that vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack another vehicle.

The driver was tasered and pepper-sprayed by police, and taken into custody.

Police said a 24-year-old man is facing charges relating to dangerous driving.

He will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on December 15.

No members of the public were injured, police said.