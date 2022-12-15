Drink-driving academic who crashed into parked cars avoids conviction

Associate Professor France Grenaudier-Klijn crashed into two parked cars, her vehicle stopping on a roundabout afterwards, while driving over the limit.

Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said he granted France Grenaudier-Klijn​ a discharge without conviction by a narrow margin, despite some of the evidence in her favour being inadequate.

Grenaudier-Klijn, 60, was discharged in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday on charges of drink-driving and careless driving.

She was charged after, on August 13 at 4.30am, she crashed into two parked cars in Grey St, Palmerston North.

Her vehicle carried on for another 300 metres before stopping in the middle of a roundabout.

A breath test done at the scene found she had 553 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

To be discharged without conviction, a judge must be satisfied the consequences of a conviction would be out of all proportion to the gravity of the offence.

Grenaudier-Klijn’s situation was different than 20-year-old Neihana Cook, who was declined a discharge without conviction on a drink-driving charge in the same court on the same day by the same judge.

The court heard he had suffered various consequences due to his offending, such as losing his job and having trouble helping with family matters after being suspended from driving, rather than as a consequence of conviction.

Defence lawyer Gareth Stone​ said Grenaudier-Klijn wanted to be discharged without convictions for her work as an associate professor specialising in French.

Grenaudier-Klijn, who works at Massey University, needed to be able to travel overseas to places like French-speaking Canada.

But Canada’s immigration rules meant she would be unable to enter if convicted of drink-driving without an exemption, which could take a long time to process, Stone said.

The same issue cropped up with travel to Australia or the United States, with Grenaudier-Klijn needing to go to the US to settle her dead brother’s estate, he said.

She had no previous convictions and never done anything like she did in August, Stone said.

“This is entirely out of character.”

The judge said Grenaudier-Klijn’s offending was a moderately serious example of its kind, given she hit two cars and stopped on a roundabout.

Establishing if the consequences of conviction outweighed the gravity of the offending “troubled” the judge, given it was not entirely clear if she would be barred from those countries she needed to travel to.

The judge questioned some of the evidence proffered about travel difficulties.

“By a narrow margin, I’m satisfied – perhaps despite inadequacies of the evidence for the travel difficulties – to come to the conclusion that it would be out of all proportion [to convict].”

Grenaudier-Klijn was disqualified from driving for nine months and ordered to pay $1800 in reparation.