'Dangerous predator' sexually violated vulnerable prisoners for decades

Larry Gordon Cant, also known as Lawrence Whitelaws, was sentenced on Thursday. (File photo)

A man who sexually abused fellow prisoners for decades has heckled and laughed at two of his victims as they spoke of their lives had been destroyed by a “dangerous predator”.

Larry Gordon Cant, also known as Lawrence Whitelaws, has more than 130 convictions and was first sent to prison in 1990.

Just a year later, he began a 27-year string of sexual attacks against five vulnerable prisoners, two of whom were transgender women.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old appeared at the High Court at Auckland via a video link from prison. However, he covered the camera.

Justice Paul Davison sentenced him to preventive detention.

Cant must serve at least 12 years in prison before he appears before the Parole Board, which will decide if it is safe for him to be released from prison.

Justice Davison said Cant still posed a high risk of sexual offending against prisoners.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Justice Paul Davison sentenced Larry Cant on Thursday.

The court heard Cant attacked some prisoners inside the special needs unit in the country’s only maximum-security prison.

All the victims of the rapes and sexual violations were prisoners with whom he shared a cell, or who were in a neighbouring cell.

Cant also threatened two of the survivors that he would stab or cut them if they didn’t comply.

He continues to deny the offending.

Two survivors read victim impact statements to the court, saying both now had difficulty trusting people.

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

One man said he had been left angry and bitter and “often wishing I was dead”.

“You are a dangerous predator who enjoys preying on the weak and vulnerable, even in prison,” he told Cant.

Cant, who has since fired his lawyers, told Justice Davison the trial was pre-determined and the Crown misled the court.

“Do what you want to do, I don’t really care.”

Cant has an extensive criminal history and has spent most of his life in prison.

The court heard Cant had an “acutely traumatic” childhood and youth.

Cant had a violent father and a mother who “broke down” trying to protect him and his siblings.

At the age of 9 he became a ward of the state and later spent time in boys’ homes. He began racking up convictions at a young age and was first jailed in 1990, in his early 20s, for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Over the next two decades, Cant would be in and out of jail – often reoffending just days after being released.

Justice Davison said Cant’s history demonstrated a pattern of serious offending and he targetted vulnerable inmates in a planned and premeditated way.

