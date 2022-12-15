Three teenagers charged after aggravated robbery in Auckland's Grey Lynn

Three teenagers have been charged after a robbery in Grey Lynn. (File photo)

Three teenagers have been charged after an aggravated robbery at a Grey Lynn liquor store on Friday last week.

All are males, two aged 14 and one 19-year-old. All have been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Baber said the trio are now before the Auckland District and Auckland Youth Courts.

Three people entered LiquorLand Boutique in Grey Lynn about 6pm on Friday, December 9, allegedly assaulted a staff member and left in a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said five search warrants were carried out across Auckland this week as part of Operation Rhino.

“Police have located a number of items of interest to our investigation at these addresses,” Baber said.

“At the same time, police arrested three males for the aggravated robbery in Grey Lynn.

Owners of a neighbouring dairy who saw the robbery happen previously told Stuff they felt they’d narrowly missed being targeted themselves.

Avani Kothapalli said she saw a small van parked in front the liquor store and several people wearing black face coverings get out. At least one had a rod-like weapon with them and another carried a bag.

The whole thing was over in about five minutes, she said.

In a video Kothapalli took, the van can be seen screeching off down Ariki St off Great North Rd.

“Operation Rhino continues to investigate offending like burglaries and robberies being committed at retail premises across the Auckland City District,” Baber said.

“I would like to acknowledge the ongoing work by our investigation staff in holding these offenders to account, along with the wider support provided by other policing staff in these matters.”

The police investigation continues and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out.