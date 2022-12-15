US couple who spent time living in NZ admit role in son's death

It was alleged Seth Johnson’s parents decided to pray for him instead of ringing for help when he became ill.

A United States couple who spent years living in New Zealand after their 7-year-old son died have pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanour charges.

Timothy and Sarah Johnson moved to Auckland from the US with their surviving children following their adopted son Seth Johnson’s death in 2015.

Sarah Johnson spent time working as a children’s ministry director at Cession Community Church in Howick.

The Minnesota District Attorney alleged Seth Johnson, 7, died in a vomit-soaked bed after a weeks-long illness. Instead of taking him to the doctor, his parents administered “medical honey” and prayed over him.

The Johnsons didn’t show up to their court appearance in relation to Seth’s death back in 2017 and a warrant was issued for their arrest. It was then it was discovered the pair had moved to Auckland.

Earlier this year, the couple returned to the United States to face the charges against them, after their visa was declined by Immigration NZ.

Both Timothy Johnson, 45, and Sarah Johnson, 44, recently entered guilty pleas to child neglect in Hennepin County District Court in connection to Seth’s death.

According to The Star Tribune, the pleas were contingent on the judge agreeing to accept their sentencing terms.

Timothy Johnson’s plea deal called for him to serve no more jail time and probation lasting no more than two years.

Sarah Johnson’s plea deal called for her to serve any jail time in her current state of residence and for that jail time to be satisfied through community service.

She also asked for no more than two years’ probation, The Star Tribune reported.

SCREENSHOT/Supplied An email sent to Cession members at the end of May spoke about a leaving celebration for Sarah Johnson.

According to criminal complaints, Seth endured extensive trauma from an inflamed pancreas and possible infections until he died.

He had multiple bruises on his body, especially on his cheeks, forearms, chest, buttocks and lower abdomen.

In his final days, Seth was allegedly left in the care of his 16-year-old brother while the Johnsons attended a wedding.

Seth was adopted by the Johnsons when he was 4 and in the weeks before his death, they said he would throw himself down the stairs and was hitting his head.

Supplied Seth was treated with “medical honey” by his parents when he became seriously unwell. (File photo)

The couple said at the start of March he stopped sleeping and would occasionally shake. They self-diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

His medical records were “limited” but when he saw a doctor at the age of 5 he was noted as “neurologically normal” and the Johnsons noted no concerns.

The couple had "issues with going to doctors" and never sought medical attention for Seth, the complaints said, as they worried he would be put on medication and they believed their own research was better.

Doctors found Seth died of acute untreated pancreatitis and possible sepsis. He had sores on his body indicating long periods of immobility.