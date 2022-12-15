Weapons, ammunition, drugs and restricted medicines seized in raids over Christchurch shootings

Police raided a gang pad linked to the Tribesmen in Tanner St, Woolston on Wednesday as part of their investigation into a spate of shootings that saw homes in suburban Christchurch targeted over the weekend.

Police seized weapons, ammunition, cash and drugs as they raided a number of gang-related properties across Christchurch as part of an investigation into a spate of shootings in the city at the weekend.

Armed officers carried out search warrants in several parts of the city on Wednesday, including at a property in Tanner St, Woolston, linked to the Tribesmen gang.

One man was seen being led away in handcuffs, and on Thursday a police spokesperson confirmed four men connected with the gang had been arrested, with more arrests likely

“Police have seized several firearms, several rounds of ammunition, a large quantity of cash, drugs and drug supply-related items, restricted medicines, and restricted weapons.

“Searches are continuing today at an address in Hoon Hay, and further search warrants are likely.”

It comes after houses in three different parts of Christchurch were left riddled with bullet holes after two nights of gun violence saw shots fired at four homes, one targeted mistakenly.

The violence unfolded in four separate late-night incidents on Friday and Saturday in Spreydon, Dallington and Riccarton. No one was injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police took the offending “extremely seriously” and would hold those responsible to account.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour, which causes huge distress and has the potential to cause serious harm to members of the public.”

Search warrants on Wednesday targeted properties in Mathers Rd in Hoon Hay, as well as Wigram and Kaiapoi.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.