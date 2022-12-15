Police identify boy, 14, as person of interest after Mount Albert assault

The Waterview Shared Path runs from New North Road through to Oakley Creek esplanade in Waterview.

Police have identified a 14-year-old boy as a “person of interest” after a woman was assaulted on the Waterview Shared Walkway in Mount Albert on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at an Auckland address on Thursday, where the teenager was found, police said.

Acting detective senior sergeant Martin Friend said the boy was assisting police with inquiries and would “ultimately be dealt with through Youth Aid processes”.

“We have notified the victim of the update in this matter and we are ensuring support remains in place for her.”

Police previously said the woman was assaulted on the walkway at 6.28pm on Tuesday evening, near New North Road, Mount Albert.

She suffered moderate injuries was left shaken by the experience.

Police previously said they were searching for a man who they believed could assist in their inquiries and released a picture as part of an appeal to identify a person of interest.

But, after the teenager was located, Friend said police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“Police would like to acknowledge the public who have been in contact with us since we released our appeal yesterday,” he said.

“We acknowledge the Mt Albert community’s concern since the incident occurred. Police hope that the matter being brought to a conclusion so quickly will bring them some reassurance.”

Auckland Council has previously said that random assaults and alcohol-related crime were an ongoing issue around Oakley Creek park.