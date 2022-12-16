'I'll keep searching and asking questions': Mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai says she can't sit back and wait

Residents of Te Horo say police scoured the area looking for Breanna Muriwai, who has been missing since August 28.

The mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai is vowing to keep searching until she finds information that leads to the return of her daughter.

Muriwai, 22, has been missing for three-and-a-half months, with her last reported sighting at Te Horo Beach in Kāpiti Coast in the early hours of August 28.

Her mother Jasmin​ Gray and supporters have been organising search parties in areas of Horowhenua, Rangitīkei and Manawatū, looking for anything that might help them find Muriwai.

Gray told Stuff they would hold a search one day a week until they found Muriwai, covering the districts and any locations of interest.

READ MORE:

* Police appeal for car sightings in case of missing Breanna Muriwai

* 80 days and counting: What became of Breanna Muriwai?

* Police seeking information on bag found on day Breanna Muriwai disappeared

* 'It's been five weeks of hell' says mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai



“From day one, I’m not going to stop searching. I’ll keep searching and searching, asking questions and that’s what we have to do. We have to keep going.

“I can’t sit back as a mum and wait for it all to unfold, I can’t just do that. I will go out looking for those answers.”

There were about 150 people at a search at Horseshoe Bend Reserve at Tokomaru in Horowhenua two weeks ago, which included divers searching the Tokomaru River.

NZ Police/Supplied Breanna Muriwai has been missing since August 28.

The group would be searching around Marton in Rangitīkei this weekend, based at St Martin Lutheran Church.

Gray said she knew something had happened to Muriwai and was motivated to keep going.

“You need that closure and the only way we’re going to get that is by bringing her home.”

According to a recent episode of police television show Ten 7 Aotearoa, the last confirmed sighting of Muriwai was at a liquor store in Palmerston North on August 27.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff The mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai, Jasmin Gray, has been organising search parties in parts of Manawatū and Horowhenua, including at Horseshoe Bend Reserve in Tokomaru.

She had been at a male acquaintance’s family member’s house in Palmerston North, but later in the day wanted to return home to Paraparaumu.

The man agreed to take her home, but on the way picked up a second man.

They stopped at Kimberley Reserve, near Levin, then continued to Ōtaki where one of the men used Muriwai’s bank card to withdraw cash. They then arranged to meet another person at Te Horo.

Ten 7 said witnesses reported Muriwai became upset and ran off into the darkness at Te Horo Beach. A purple suitcase and black handbag were seen at the beach, but only the handbag was recovered.

What happened did not fit Muriwai’s normal behaviour and Gray said she would not have given her bank card and pin to anyone.

Gray believed Muriwai wasn’t on the beach at Te Horo and it had been staged to make it look like she had.

“I’m hoping one of [the men] has the decency to come forward,” Gray said. “One of the two guys or anyone who has legitimate information ... The information that I want is those two guys to come forward and do the right thing.”

The whānau and friends have been working to “keep each other strong”. Gray had stayed focused and not let her emotions get in the way.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Fliers have been putting up asking for people to come forward with information about Breanna Muriwai’s disappearance.

“It’s been hard, but at the end of the day it’s hard to even think about your own feelings because you’re worried about how she is feeling.

“You’re channelling all that energy into searching for her. We have our ups and downs.”

Gray wanted people to check for things like unlocked gates, if they had seen anything suspicious at the time, or if they had CCTV footage.

It was a large area, but she wanted to eliminate all possibilities.

“We’re looking for what she was wearing and the purple suitcase and of course my daughter.”

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said the investigation into Muriwai’s disappearance continued, but none of the information police received following the Ten 7 episode had taken them closer to discovering what had happened to Muriwai or where she was.

“We continue to urge anyone with information to come forward to police.

Supplied Police are looking for sightings of a green Honda Civic in relation to the disappearance of Breanna Muriwai.

“We remain in close contact with Breanna’s family and we acknowledge their strength during this extremely difficult time.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220829/5320.

People can follow Gray’s Facebook page for updates on searches, or contact her if they want to volunteer, or have any information.

There is also a Givealittle page where people can help cover the cost of the search called Bring Breanna Home.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the purple suitcase belonged to Muriwai. It did not.