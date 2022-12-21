Teen charged with assault with intent to injure following Warkworth assault

A second person has been arrested in relation to a serious assault in Warkworth, north Auckland earlier this month, which left a man in a critical condition.

A 19-year-old male has been charged with assault with intent to injure and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

“Inquiries have been underway after a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a group of people in vehicles on Friday, December 9,” said Chris Goldsmith acting detective senior sergeant Waitematā.

“Shortly after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of the road, and was transported to hospital. He remains there, in a critical but stable condition.”

Google Maps/Supplied Mark Maclean was found with serious injuries near the intersection of Hudson Rd and Falls Rd in Warkworth on December 9. (File photo)

A 21-year-old-man is currently before the court, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

Mark Maclean​ was left badly hurt on the driveway of his home in Warkworth after the attack.