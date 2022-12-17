Man to be deported after 'harrowing' neglect death of elderly woman

Brian Taylor was convicted of failing to protect a vulnerable adult and was sentenced to six years in prison.

A man jailed for failing to protect an elderly woman whose “harrowing” neglect shocked authorities has lost his appeal against deportation.

Brian Frank Taylor was convicted in 2016 following the death of 76-year-old Ena Lai Dung in Auckland’s Manurewa.

Dung was found weighing just 29kg and was covered in bugs, human waste and bed sores. She died of malnutrition and dehydration and was found lying in her own urine and faeces, which had given her chemical burns.

Dung and her daughter Cindy Taylor were lodgers in the home Taylor shared with his wife, Luana. Cindy was of no relation to the couple.

Luana, like her husband, was convicted of failing to protect a vulnerable adult, while Cindy was convicted of manslaughter.

Taylor was jailed for six years, but was granted parole in 2018, despite the parole board noting he appeared to minimise his involvement in Dung’s death.

Taylor, now 68, is a Canadian citizen. He came to New Zealand in 1997, married Luana, a New Zealand citizen, in 1998, and was granted a residence visa in 2006.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Luana and Brian Taylor have been married for 26 years.

In November 2021, he was issued a deportation liability notice. New Zealand residents can be deported up to 10 years after their visas are granted if they commit certain serious crimes.

Taylor appealed the notice to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal. According to its recently released decision, he said he wished he had “checked up on” Dung and found it “devastating” to see her dead.

He did not realise how badly neglected she was because he was either at work or helping his wife, who has health issues and uses a wheelchair, the tribunal heard.

“If he had known what the situation was, he would have done something to help.”

Taylor said being deported would be a “disaster” for him and his wife and mean “the end of their relationship”, as her health issues and criminal record would prevent her from entering Canada.

He described being made to start over again in another country as “inhumane”, saying he would be “alone”.

Taylor also said his wife might not be able to cope without him. However, her GP gave evidence that she could manage with the help of a support person and with counselling.

The tribunal accepted the pair were “highly dependent” on each other and deportation would likely mean they would be permanently separated.

However, Luana would be able to access financial and medical support, and any considerations about their relationship had to be weighed against the seriousness of Taylor’s crime, it said.

The tribunal noted High Court Justice Edwin Wylie had described the offending as “callous” and photos of Dung, entered into evidence, as “harrowing”.

Taylor “deliberately closed [his] eyes to what was occurring” to Dung over a prolonged period, Justice Wylie said.

The tribunal found it would not be unjust or unduly harsh for Taylor to be deported and declined the appeal.