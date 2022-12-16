Police looking for 'dangerous' man after firearms incident sees school locked down

Jason Michael Barnes has two warrants for his arrest.

Police are asking the public’s help to find a “dangerous” man in relation to an incident that sent an Auckland school into lockdown.

Jason Michael Barnes has two warrants for his arrest for offending in relation to a firearms incident in Huapai on November 21.

Police said the 44-year-old should be considered “dangerous” and should not be approached.

Anyone who saw Barnes should ring 111 immediately, police said.

The incident saw Huapai District School and 11 early childhood education centres plunged into lockdown.

Police said at the time they had received reports of gunshots at a property on Main Rd in Huapai.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Two firearms callouts shut down Auckland schools

Later, armed police descended on a property in Beach Haven on the North Shore.

In December, police charged a patched member of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang in relation to the incident.

The 34-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and doing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.