Machete-wielding robber chops off dairy worker's fingers in vicious attack

"He was crying, saying he got hit," says the Hamilton store's owner, who received a distraught call. “There was blood all over the floor where he got attacked."

A Hamilton dairy worker is in hospital after losing two fingers while defending himself against a machete-wielding robber.

The early morning attack happened at the Irvine St Dairy in Frankton just after the worker had opened the dairy for the day’s trading on Saturday.

According to owner Puneet Singh, four people entered the store shortly after 7.30am.

He said his employee did not even have time to hit the panic button or set off a fog cannon before he was viciously attacked by one of the robbers with a large machete.

CCTV Four offenders with a machete attacked a dairy worker and neighbour during a robbery in Hamilton.

“He told them to take whatever they wanted, but they still attacked them,” Singh said.

He said a neighbour from across the road heard screaming and came over to help, but was also attacked by one of the robbers and was punched in the face and hit with the machete.

Singh said he got a frantic call from his worker telling him he had been attacked.

“He was crying, saying he got hit, so I went down there right away.

“There was blood all over the floor where he got attacked. He had run out the back to try and get away, but they chased him and swung the machete at him.

“He put his hands up to defend himself and that’s when he lost his thumb and index finger – it looks like they got cut right off.”

CCTV The dairy worker was attacked with a machete when he tried to escape through a back room.

Singh estimates between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of tobacco products were stolen.

In a statement, police said staff were following up an aggravated robbery of a commercial premises on Irvine St, Frankton.

“One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police are following lines of enquiry to locate the offenders and hold them to account.”

No further information was given by police, however Singh said the car used by the robbers had no number plates and appeared to be stolen.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Irvine St Dairy owner Puneet Singh says his worker lost two fingers in the early morning attack.

“Police received a call about 7.31am of a disorder incident and were on scene about 7.38am, and provided immediate first aid to the victim,” police said in a statement.

Singh said it took him “a couple of hours” to get inside and give police the CCTV footage. “If they let me get in faster they may have had a chance to do something quickly,”

He said he was concerned for his worker who he considers to be “like a little brother”.

“He’s going to be a father soon, his wife has a baby due in a few weeks. She came to see him and is quite traumatised.

“When I saw him he was not at all OK. He had lost a lost of blood and could not even stand up or even speak to me. He was passing out on the stretcher.”

Singh said he had owned the dairy for four years and had been robbed before, but not this violently.

“This is scary as, who could feel comfortable working like this and worrying about your life every time you go to work?

“I’m worried about my other workers, I don’t know if they will want to work here any more.”