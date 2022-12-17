Auckland church shooting victim was 46-year-old Daniel Eliu

A person has died at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church while a Saturday service was being held.

The man shot to death outside an Auckland church on Saturday morning was 46-year-old Daniel Eliu.

Eliu was a senior member of the Mongrel Mob in Auckland and had spent time in prison for kidnapping and abusing a former partner and for slashing a man’s face with a boxcutter he considered a nark.

Eliu had sought to turn his life around and had tragically just finished attending an empowerment gathering for people who sought to leave lives of crime.

The gathering, called True Stories, is a regular Saturday morning sharing session run by the Grace Foundation which seeks to improve the lives of people from marginalised backgrounds.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A person has been shot dead at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church.

Co-founder David Letele snr, the father of Brown Buttabean, said the gathering of just under 200 people had just concluded and its members were slowly filing out.

“It’s an opportunity for our men and women to have a share in terms of recovery,” he said.

Letele said the shooting had left him numb.

“It’s all a bit of a blur at the moment, all we know is someone came out of the blue,” Letele said.

“All we heard was some popping sounds, we didn’t realise what had happened, then we saw the man stumble.”

Letele said he and a handful of others ran over to the man and began to provide first aid, including CPR directed by the person at the other end of the 111 call.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A cordon has been set up around the church.

“We had to do what we had to do right then and there,” he said.

Police arrived after about 10 to 15 minutes, Letele thought.

Letele said those present would be shaken and he didn’t know how the Grace Foundation would move forward until the dust had settled from the attack.

The shooting was a targeted attack, police said.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua said in a statement that the shooting “appeared” to be isolated, as the killing was targeted.

Police are now questioning witnesses at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church and have CCTV footage, which they say is proving helpful.

Police received reports of the incident at the Puhinui Rd address about 10am.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mongrel Mob members were waiting at the cordon.

“Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident. Police are providing support to people at the scene.”

Eliu’s body could be seen lying on the grass, covered by a white sheet.

Members of the church were slowly leaving about midday while the gang members were gathered at the cordon.

Eddie Tupa’i, the president and lead pastor for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church NZ,​ said Eliu was not a member of the congregation.

He said there were community groups outside the church when the incident took place, but he wasn’t sure which group was involved.

“It’s quite a happening place on Saturdays with all the community groups we have coming through.”

However, the church was saddened and sent its condolences to Eliu’s family, Tupa’i said.

“The fact that somebody has lost their life [on church grounds] is a tragedy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Members of the church were not involved in the shooting.

“We are thankful to God we were able to get through the service and then have everyone go home safe.”

The church would do some follow up pastoral work to make sure everyone was OK.

A member of the congregation, who was at the service, said he left the room partway through to use the bathroom.

He looked out of a window and saw a person lying dead on the grass, with a few people standing around them, he said.

He did not hear any gunshots or other commotion.

Another member of the congregation said the church was put into lockdown as police descended on the grounds. The service was able to finish before they were released.

Trish, who lives nearby, said she was gardening when she saw about 20 running men and two station wagons go past her house on Edorvale Ave, chasing the gunman.

She recalled them saying: “Some c... in a blue hoodie shot a man at the church. Just go inside and close your door, this guy has got a gun.”

A neighbour said news of the shooting was “pretty sad”, especially as it happened at a church.

He said police with rifles had door knocked houses down the street from the church, looking for the offender, who had fled.

Another neighbour said he heard four “echoey” bangs about 10am.

“We didn’t think much about it until we saw the news,” he said.

Another neighbour said she was woken by police sirens.

She heard a person had been shot and died inside the church and that a second person was injured.

“I can’t imagine a holy place [where] someone can do something like that,” she said.

“I was scared straight away, I went inside and told my kids not to go out.”

She said it was “quite scary” for it to have happened because her children play in the backyard, which borders on the church.