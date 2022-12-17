Person shot dead at church in south Auckland

A person has died at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church while a Saturday service was being held.

A person has been shot dead at a church in south Auckland.

Police received reports of the incident, at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on Puhinui Rd, about 10am, police said in a statement.

”Police can confirm that one person is deceased.

“Inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident, police are providing support to people at the scene.”

A cordon had been set up around the church and about a dozen police cars were outside.

A body could be seen lying on the grass, covered by a white sheet.

Mongrel Mob gang members were at the scene.

Members of the church were slowly leaving about midday while the gang members were hanging around at the cordon.

According to the church’s website, the congregation gathers for worship at 10am on Saturdays.

Eddie Tupa’i, the president and lead pastor for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church NZ,​ said the person who died was not a member of the congregation.

He said there were community groups outside the church when the incident took place, but he wasn’t sure which group was involved.

“It’s quite a happening place on Saturdays with all the community groups we have coming through.”

However, the church was saddened and sent its condolences to the deceased’s family, Tupa’i said.

“The fact that somebody has lost their life [on church grounds] is a tragedy.

“We are thankful to God we were able to get through the service and then have everyone go home safe.”

The church would do some follow up pastoral work to make sure everyone was OK.

A member of the congregation, who was at the service, said he left the room partway through to use the bathroom.

He looked out of a window and saw a person lying dead on the grass, with a few people standing around them, he said.

He did not hear any gunshots or other commotion.

Another member of the congregation said the church was put into lockdown as police descended on the grounds. The service was able to finish before they were released.

A neighbour said news of the shooting was “pretty sad”, especially as it happened at a church.

He said police with rifles had door knocked houses down the street from the church, looking for the offender, who had fled.

Another neighbour said he heard four “echoey” bangs about 10am.

“We didn’t think much about it until we saw the news,” he said.

Another neighbour said she was woken by police sirens.

She heard a person had been shot and died inside the church and that a second person was injured.

“I can’t imagine a holy place [where] someone can do something like that,” she said.

“I was scared straight away, I went inside and told my kids not to go out.”

She said it was “quite scary” for it to have happened because her children play in the backyard, which borders on the church.

Stuff understands a homicide investigation has been launched.