More calls for crime crackdown after machete-wielding robber chops off dairy worker's fingers

"He was crying, saying he got hit," says the Hamilton store's owner, who received a distraught call. “There was blood all over the floor where he got attacked."

Further calls have been made for a tough-on-crime approach after a Hamilton dairy worker lost two fingers while defending himself against a machete-wielding robber.

The early morning assault happened at the Irvine St Dairy in Frankton just after the worker had opened the dairy for the day’s trading on Saturday.

Chairperson of the Dairy & Business Owners Group, Sunny Kaushal said the attack was “terrible”.

“We are heartbroken. Our hearts and thoughts go with the victim,” he said. “There is a huge anger building across the community, because the Government is not doing enough to protect small businesses and workers.”

READ MORE:

* Machete-wielding robber chops off dairy worker's fingers in vicious attack

* 'What about us?' Dairy owners say police crime prevention initiative ignores them

* Dairy and convenience store crime up 30 per cent, but police making fewer arrests



Kaushal, a National Party member, wants to see tougher penalties on people who take part in retail crime.

The attack came 25 days after the fatal stabbing of Janak Patel at the Rose Cottage Dairy in Sandringham, Auckland.

“How many people need to die or be harmed before this Government listens?”

According to the Hamilton dairy’s owner, Puneet Singh, four people entered the dairy shortly after 7.30am.

CCTV A staff member at Irvine Street Dairy and Vege Shop was attacked with a machete after four offenders ran into the dairy on Saturday morning. He lost two of his fingers. A neighbour came over to help and was assaulted as well.

He said his employee did not have time to hit the panic button or set off a fog cannon before he was viciously attacked by one of the robbers with a large machete.

“He told them to take whatever they wanted, but they still attacked them,” Singh said.

He said a neighbour from across the road heard screaming and came over to help, but was punched in the face.

Singh said he got a frantic call from his worker.

“He was crying, saying he got hit, so I went down there right away. There was blood all over the floor ... He had run out the back to try and get away but they chased him and swung the machete at him.

“He put his hands up to defend himself and that’s when he lost his thumb and index finger – it looks like they got cut right off.”

“The Government need to admit, I cannot stress any more, that we have a crime emergency in New Zealand. It is here, it is right now,” said Kaushal.

“It impacts real people. This poor guy will spend the rest of his life with a damaged hand.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Kaushal said crime is not an ‘academic’ issue.

Singh estimates between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of tobacco products were stolen.

He was concerned for his worker who he considers to be “like a little brother”.

“He’s going to be a father soon, his wife has a baby due in a few weeks. She came to see him and is quite traumatised.

“When I saw him he was not at all OK. He had lost a lot of blood and could not even stand up or even speak to me. He was passing out on the stretcher.”

CCTV A staff member at Irvine Street Dairy and Vege Shop was attacked with a machete after four offenders ran into the dairy on Saturday morning. He lost two of his fingers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously defended her government’s record on crime and said that for police and the justice system, “we are looking to add tools, not take them away”.

Data released by police under the Official Information Act showed within the first 11 months of 2021, dairy and convenience store theft was up 30% on 2020 figures, and burglaries were up nearly 20%. That meant 1402 more thefts were reported in 2021 than the year before.

Auckland was the worst-hit region, with retail offences rising by 25.8%, Waikato rose by 19.7% and Christchurch by 14.2%. Statistics also show a spike in youth crime since the 2021 lockdowns.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The attack came 25 days after the fatal stabbing of Janak Patel at the Rose Cottage Dairy in Sandringham, Auckland.

Singh said he had owned the dairy for four years and had been robbed before, but not this violently.

“This is scary as. Who could feel comfortable working like this and worrying about your life every time you go to work?

“I’m worried about my other workers, I don’t know if they will want to work here any more.”