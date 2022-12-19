Don't let the mail Grinch steal your Christmas, police warn

Police inspector Lyle Norriss says thieves are going through Aucklanders' mail to steal payWave cards. (First published September 2021)

With Christmas only six days away, police have reminded Kiwis to not send presents like gift cards, vouchers or money in the mail.

“We’re starting to head into what is traditionally the busiest time of year for items being posted, and unfortunately we do see more instances of mail theft,” a spokesperson said.

Gift cards and vouchers are usually sent in cards and letters, which aren’t tracked, unlike larger parcels, police said.

“If a parcel is stolen after New Zealand Post completes the delivery of the item, the theft becomes a police matter and people will need to report the theft to the police," the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Police issue mail theft warning in the lead up to Christmas

* Two arrested after spate of mail thefts in north Auckland

* How to stop your parcels being pilfered



Police have shared some safety tips to make sure your Christmas present makes it to your loved ones.

Get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address if you are an essential worker.

“If you’re not going to be home when the parcel is delivered, you can give New Zealand Post permission to leave them somewhere safe on your property like under a barbecue cover or behind a piece of outdoor furniture,” a police spokesperson advised.

“You can also get your parcels delivered to one of over 300 locations across New Zealand for you to collect at a time that best suits you, or have the parcel redirected to the address of someone you trust.”

NZ Post/Supplied If you see a car following a courier van, report it, police said.

Police said to be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you’ve been buying expensive items.

Police said if you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking to car windows, to report the behaviour.

“For example, if you see a car following a courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don’t know,” the spokesperson said.

If something illegal or suspicious is happening right now, call 111.

If it’s already happened, you can provide information on the police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Correction: An earlier version of this story suggested Kiwis go to a NZ Post depot to collect parcels, but this has been removed after police advised they had issued old advice.