Man with shoe fetish who attacked women in apartment buildings can now be named

An Auckland man whose shoe fetish “boiled over”, leading him to attack three young women in apartment buildings to steal their shoes, can now be named.

Yicheng Li​ can now be named as the man who told one of his victims “I really like your feet”, before grabbing her shoes.

Li was sentenced to 200 hours of community work and 12 months of supervision by Judge Keith de Ridder at the Auckland District Court last month.

Judge de Ridder refused to grant permanent name suppression, but allow it to continue so Li could file an appeal.

Li is not seeking continued suppression but has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence at the High Court.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Yicheng Li can now be named as the man who attacked women for their shoes.

Police launched a manhunt after the 22-year-old attacked two women within 10 minutes of each other in June 2021. Another woman was also attacked in September 2020.

“This was repeated, deliberate offending ... you effectively stalked them and lay in wait,” Judge de Ridder told the man.

The attacks

In September 2020, a man wearing a scarf to hide his face, followed a woman into her apartment lift.

“I like your feet. I really like your feet,” the man said to her.

He then dropped to his knees and grabbed her shoes.

In June 2021, a woman was walking up Wakefield St in the city centre.

Without her knowledge, she was being followed by Li, who tailed her into an apartment building.

Inside the building, he violently tackled her to the ground and ripped off her shoe.

Her screams alerted neighbours and Li returned the shoe.

Only minutes later, a second attack occurred on nearby Airedale St, where a second woman was followed into an apartment building.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Yicheng Li followed the women into apartment buildings.

Li went into a stairwell behind the victim, attacked her from behind and stole her shoe.

At the sentencing, his lawyer Joon Yi said this was an unfortunate situation the man had found himself in, after being isolated during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Li was born in China and was sent to New Zealand to study.

He first realised he had a fetish for shoes when he was 10 years old, Yi said.

“He was able to keep that relatively well-managed by purchasing secondhand shoes... But the balance, unfortunately, was simply shattered with the lockdown with no real support,” Yi said.

During this time, Li was watching pornography and his desire for women’s shoes “boiled over”, Yi submitted.

“The defendant was thinking about the victims by taking their shoes close to where they live, so they wouldn't be barefoot,” Yi said.

“He has acknowledged the victims would be scared.”

Li has since had counselling, wrote letters of apology and paid $3000 to each victim.

The police prosecutor said Yi had minimised his client’s attack.

The defendant followed all three victims into their own apartment building and into lifts, violently tackling one of them, the prosecutor said.

One victim said the emotional and psychological hurt would always remain with her.