Imposter doctor kept working for four weeks after alarm raised with Medical Council

A former patient of imposter doctor Yuvaraj Krishnan is demanding to know why the Medical Council took four weeks to alert Middlemore Hospital of concerns it had received about the respiratory specialist.

Krishnan has admitted 14 charges related to forging documents to deceive health authorities in order to land jobs as a medical practitioner, despite having no medical degree or registration.

In that time he worked at one of the country’s busiest hospitals in Middlemore’s respiratory clinic, where he was trusted to examine 63 patients, some of whom he prescribed medication to.

The 31-year-old’s deception extended to lying to a High Court judge about his prospects in the medical profession in order to avoid a conviction for a minor car crash.

Krishnan attended the University of Auckland in 2011. He failed to get into medical school, but doctored a student ID and attended classes that included dissecting cadavers. He was only stopped from attending university when he was trespassed.

Court documents released show that over a decade later a former classmate “raised the alarm” about Krishnan.

At the time, Krishnan was working at Middlemore’s respiratory clinic after fabricating his CV. He told Middlemore authorities he had worked at the Auckland District Health Board as a “medical officer” and later forged a medical registration certificate.

On June 20, 2022, a fellow student recognised Krishnan’s name on medical documents and contacted the body charged with regulating doctors, the Medical Council.

However, the court documents show the Medical Council did not pass those concerns on to Middlemore authorities until July 29, almost five weeks later.

Stuff has spoken to a woman who has a serious lung condition and was examined by Krishnan in the month before he was sacked by Middlemore.

She described him as “charismatic” and that he was one of the few “doctors” who listened to her.

He referred her for scans and recommended new medication.

The following month, Krishnan was stood down for 10 days before being sacked.

“I’m not angry at him,” the patient said. “I’m angry at Middlemore. Middlemore are the ones that hired him.”

The woman said she was also angry at the Medical Council and wants a full explanation from the regulatory body.

“I think the five weeks for the Medical Council to hold on to that is disgusting. It should’ve been 24 hours, they’re dealing with people’s lives … I think it’s insulting. What’s the bet they’ll blame Covid?”

Stuff asked the Medical Council for a full explanation.

In a statement, Council chair Dr Curtis Walker said his organisation took all measures to ensure processes were efficient.

“However, the timing of Council processes can be impacted if we need to investigate further before proceeding or by unprecedented events such as matters relating to Covid-19.”

Walker said if a person appeared not to be a registered doctor, then a review of Council records was needed and information could be gathered from other organisations.

In Krishnan’s case, “a number of facts needed to be confirmed”.

The woman treated by Krishnan said patients deserve answers on why it took five weeks.

“Why was he left there for five weeks to keep treating us?”

The Council did not respond to questions on if it saw any issues with the timeframe or if it had apologised to Middlemore and the patients.

Auckland University of Technology professor of health Dr Lester Levy, who has vast experience in public health governance, said he had never been on the Medical Council but was willing to comment generally.

“It strikes me that, particularly recently, in the last decade, everything is a lot more process-oriented.”

He said while people may intuitively want to take action, they must only act once they know they are on solid ground. False complaints are not unheard of.

“But my view is, where safety is involved, it’s most helpful to move communication as quickly as possible.”

Having heard the Council’s statement, Levy said it was a pity the Council did not outline its full process.

He said cases like Krishnan’s provided organisations with an opportunity to review their processes.

Stuff also approached Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau, who oversees Middlemore Hospital. They did not respond before deadline.