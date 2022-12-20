Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in West Auckland

One person has died in what police have described as a “serious incident” in Massey.

Police have confirmed a homicide investigation has been launched following the death of woman in Massey, Auckland on Monday evening.

In an update on Tuesday, police said the investigation was ongoing to identify the “persons responsible” for the “tragic death of a woman yesterday evening”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said officers were called to a property on Royal Road at 5.45pm on Monday after reports of a woman who had been “seriously injured”.

“Sadly, she died at the scene,” Poland said.

“Police are working to establish what has occurred, and there will be a police presence in the area as officers conduct a scene examination and initial inquiries, which will include going to door-to-door speaking with people in the area.”

Police said anyone with information about what happened, who had not already spoken to police, should contact police on 105 and reference event number P052995437.

Multiple officers were seen at the Waitākere Badminton Centre on Monday evening, subsequently locking down the centre as they investigated the incident.

The centre’s president told Peter Beckerleg told Stuff on Tuesday morning that police had shut down the centre until 4pm, as the homicide investigation continues.

Beckerleg was at the scene on Monday, and said police directed people not to go in or out of the centre as the incident unfolded about 6pm.

“I don’t know the details, but it's terrible for the people involved. The centre is usually a safe place, it’s a family space,” he said.

“I don't think what happened had anything do with badminton.”

Local Zarne Sheppard, 25, said he saw police arrive outside the Waitākere Badminton Centre around 6.10pm.

“I got home and I went across the road for a drink, and then police cars arrived, fire engines, helicopters, ambulances. It was very intense,” he said.