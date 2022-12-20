Man charged with murder after woman's death in West Auckland

Police remain at the scene in Massey after a woman died on Monday evening.

Police have arrested and charged a 30-year male following the death of woman in Massey, Auckland on Monday evening.

The accused will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, charged with murder, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said officers were called to a property on Royal Road at 5.45pm on Monday after receiving reports of a “seriously injured” woman.

“Sadly, she died at the scene,” Poland said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There is still a large police presence in the west Auckland suburb of Massey.

“There will be a number of enquiries ongoing over the coming days and Police would like to thank the members of the community that assisted both at the scene and over the past 24 hours,” he said.

Multiple officers were seen at the Waitākere Badminton Centre on Monday evening, subsequently locking down the centre as they investigated the incident.

The badminton centre’s president Peter Beckerleg said police had shut down the centre until 4pm, as the homicide investigation continued.

Beckerleg was at the scene on Monday, and said police directed people not to go in or out of the centre as the incident unfolded about 6pm.

Stuff Police investigate the sudden death of a woman in Massey.

“I don’t know the details, but it's terrible for the people involved. The centre is usually a safe place, it’s a family space,” he said.

“I don't think what happened had anything do with badminton.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cordons have been set up around Waitākere Badminton Centre.

Local Zarne Sheppard, 25, said he saw police arrive outside the Waitākere Badminton Centre around 6.10pm.

“I got home and I went across the road for a drink, and then police cars arrived, fire engines, helicopters, ambulances. It was very intense,” he said.