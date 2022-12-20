Man apprehended after armed police surround house on Auckland's North Shore

A man has been apprehended by armed police after they surrounded a house in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

A man was seen being led away by two police officers, one of them a member of the Armed Offenders Squad, into a police car.

The arrest occurred at around 9am on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said one person was in custody following reports of an assault.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A man was arrested following an armed stand-off in Browns Bay, on Auckland's North Shore.

“Earlier this morning police were called to a residential address on Sartors Avenue following reports on an assault,” the spokesperson said.

“The victim left the address and hasn’t sustained serious injuries.”

Police then encountered a man who was “aggressive” towards police, and “made multiple threats”.

“Cordons were put in place and the police negotiating team was deployed,” the spokesperson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Sartors Avenue is closed from Woodridge Ave.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said there was a heavy police presence, and they could hear a “police negotiation”.

A cordon was place on Sartors Avenue from Woodridge Avenue, but this has lifted following the arrest.

Police appeared to be concentrating on a property on Sartors Avenue. Several officers were also congregating around Sherwood School.

According to a resident inside the cordoned-off area, police have retrieved someone from the house they are surrounding.

“They sent the dogs in,” the resident told Stuff.

A resident in the area, who did not want to be named, said they went to work 5.30am and “saw there were armed cops across the street”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police could be seen leaving an address on Sartors Avenue, Browns Bay.

“I got a call from my wife saying there were police running up and down the driveways,” the Browns Bay resident said.

“She was a bit scared, so I came back from work. But I’m sitting here now and not allowed to go into my house.”

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named out of safety fears, said police were present at a Sartors Ave address when he woke up at 6am.

He and his wife came out at about 6.30am to see what was going on where police told him “it’s not safe, go back inside.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The cordon on Sartors Ave has now been lifted.

“I was like what the hell is going on,” he said.

He said he heard police shouting over the loudhailer, alternating between a man and a woman, asking the man to come out with nothing in his hands.

The neighbour said he heard them shouting over the loudhailer, “we know there was an incident today, if you can come out with nothing in your hands, we’ve got you surrounded”.

Police said no there was no further information was available at this stage.

