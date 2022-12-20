Meth dealer with links to shootings sourced guns from drug addict

Police say the Auckland-based dealer, who sourced guns from a Manawatū meth addict, was linked to the tit-for-tat shootings between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. (File pic)

An Auckland man has admitted supplying drugs to Manawatū and illegally sourcing firearms from a Manawatū methamphetamine addict.

The Auckland man, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to drug and firearms charges, including supplying meth in 2022.

He was arrested as part of Operation Orbit​, a police investigation into the supply of meth in Manawatū.

He was not at the top of the meth supply chain, but not a street dealer either.

He was more akin to middle management, getting meth then selling it to others who then on-sold to users.

About 196g of meth was involved in his transactions.

Arguably more serious were the firearms offences, which involved him using his links to a Manawatū addict to source guns.

The addict, who also has name suppression and has admitted various offences, had a firearms licence.

He used his licence to buy guns he then passed on to the Auckland dealer.

While the Auckland dealer claimed legitimate reasons for the guns, he was also allegedly connected to parties involved in the tit-for-tat shootings involving the Killer Beez​ and Tribesmen​ gangs.

The shootings started in November 2020 after Killer Beez member Michael Crawford had his gang patch stolen.

The gangs called a truce in June, having already allegedly called one in December 2020, but the national president of the Tribesmen was critically injured in a shooting in November.

The Auckland dealer will be sentenced sometime in 2023, with a date yet to be set.

He is in custody in the meantime.