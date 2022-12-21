Afghan community 'in shock' after death of young woman in Massey, Auckland

Neighbours spoke of hearing screams when the woman was killed in Massey, Auckland, and now feel less safe than they did previously.

Members of the Auckland Afghan community have been left shaken after the death of a young woman in West Auckland.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the death in Massey on Monday evening.

Ahmed Fayyaz, spokesperson for the United Hazara Association of Auckland, said his community was “in shock” over the news.

“Tragic news, when I heard it, our family, everyone is shocked,” he said.

Fayyaz said Auckland wasn’t safe any more and his family had thought about moving to Australia as the employees for his removal and parts business were receiving abuse.

“We used to say this was heaven, it was a country where we felt safe.”

Fayyaz said there were a couple of thousand ethnic Hazaras in Auckland, with most coming from the Tampa. In 2001 438 refugees were rescued by the Norwegian container ship Tampa. Stuff understands the victim and her family are part of that community.

Police have arrested and charged a 30-year male in relation to the death.

He is due to appear at Waitākere District Court on Wednesday, charged with murder.

On Monday night, Waitākere Badminton Centre president Peter Beckerleg​ said police locked down the hall and told people not to go in or out as the incident unfolded about 6pm.

“I don’t know the details, but it's terrible for the people involved. The centre is usually a safe place, it’s a family space.

“I don't think what happened had anything do with badminton,” he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said officers were called to a property on Royal Road at 5.45pm on Monday after receiving reports of a “seriously injured” woman.

“Sadly, she died at the scene,” Poland said.